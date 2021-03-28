Insider Selling: Bango plc (LON:BGO) Insider Sells £40,365 in Stock

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

Shares of Bango stock opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.84) on Friday. Bango plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.09. The company has a market cap of £163.37 million and a PE ratio of 34.52.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Bango in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

