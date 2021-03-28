Insider Buying: QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) Insider Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

QV Equities Limited (ASX:QVE) insider Simon Conn acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.92 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$27,630.00 ($19,735.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 15th. QV Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 269.23%.

About QV Equities

QV Equities Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Investors Mutual Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests primarily in entities outside of the S&P/ASX 20 Index. The firm invests in the value stocks. It employs a bottom up research to create its portfolio.

