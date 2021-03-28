Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$111,807.29 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 11,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.09 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,807.29 ($79,862.35).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Vladimir Mitnovetski sold 231,444 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.13 ($7.95), for a total transaction of A$2,575,971.72 ($1,839,979.80).

On Wednesday, March 10th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 6,444 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$10.65 ($7.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,628.60 ($49,020.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company distributes a range of products of various technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Symantec, RSA, Toshiba, Samsung, ASUS, and other brands.

