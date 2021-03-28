Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) Short Interest Update

Input Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:INPCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Input Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580. Input Capital has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.

Input Capital Company Profile

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

