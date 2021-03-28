Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Price Target Raised to C$10.75

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:INO.UN opened at C$9.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$315.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.