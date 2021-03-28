ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 556,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth about $4,872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,159,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.91. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

