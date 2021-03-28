Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Impala Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,589,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Unifi comprises 2.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Unifi worth $28,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unifi by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Unifi by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 461,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unifi by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unifi by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $3,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:UFI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.49. 53,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,103. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $508.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

