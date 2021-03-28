Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 126,140 Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 126,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth $243,000.

NYSEARCA:GUSH traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. 2,015,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.16. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

