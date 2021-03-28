Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $8.21 Million in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 189,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,210,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of United Airlines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,409,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.83. 15,432,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,492,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

