Impala Asset Management LLC Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Impala Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 26,055 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

NSC traded up $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.91. 939,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,743. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $273.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

