Immunome, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IMNM) Lock-Up Period To End on March 31st

Immunome’s (NASDAQ:IMNM) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 31st. Immunome had issued 3,250,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $39,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

IMNM stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. Immunome has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $63.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Immunome will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Immunome in the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000.

About Immunome

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

