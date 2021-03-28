Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $203.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $4.83 on Monday, hitting $227.61. 1,015,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.11 and its 200-day moving average is $204.04. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $133.23 and a 12 month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.