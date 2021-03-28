IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$39.50 to C$44.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. IGM Financial traded as high as C$39.85 and last traded at C$39.49, with a volume of 121933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.25.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGM. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IGM Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.80.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.20.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0279212 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.