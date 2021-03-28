iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 703.3% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ICOTF remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. iCo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.79.
iCo Therapeutics Company Profile
