iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 703.3% from the February 28th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICOTF remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. iCo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.79.

Get iCo Therapeutics alerts:

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.