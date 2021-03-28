Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Short Interest Up 508.8% in March

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 508.8% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of HUSN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Hudson Capital has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.