Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

TSE:HBM opened at C$7.97 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$2.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.41.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.89 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

