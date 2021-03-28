HSBC Upgrades ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) to Buy

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITMPF. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ITM Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of ITMPF opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. ITM Power has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

