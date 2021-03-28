Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $16,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.00.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

TDY traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $400.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $270.10 and a 1 year high of $413.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $388.62 and its 200-day moving average is $364.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

