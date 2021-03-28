Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 35,546 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $23,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.09. 807,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.59.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

