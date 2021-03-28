Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $491.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.64. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.63 and a fifty-two week high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.69.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

