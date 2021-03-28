Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,212,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,278 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 445,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 204,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1,864.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,360,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,643,000 after buying an additional 5,087,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 5,203,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,686,000 after buying an additional 931,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE ITUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,536,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,736,043. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

