Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Catalent worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 236.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 47,429 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $125,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $4,439,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,639 shares of company stock worth $8,420,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Catalent stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.30. 657,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

