HSBC Boosts Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $35.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.
Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $201,000.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
