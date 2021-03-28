HSBC Boosts Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $35.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth $201,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.