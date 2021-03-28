Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $45.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 243,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.91. 3,150,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,714. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.