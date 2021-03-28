Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HOMB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $27.57 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $97,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $243,610 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

