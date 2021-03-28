Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 1.4% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 29,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,079,000 after purchasing an additional 616,223 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,990,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRSK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

VRSK traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.63. 653,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,304 shares of company stock worth $732,686. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

