Highline Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,816 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Highline Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. Catalent makes up about 2.6% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Highline Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,787 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,236,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,690,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,203,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,263,000 after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 657,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,800. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,639 shares of company stock worth $8,420,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

