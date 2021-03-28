Highline Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,121 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Passage Bio accounts for 7.5% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Highline Capital Management L.P. owned 1.31% of Passage Bio worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PASG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 700,431 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,495,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 94,395 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Passage Bio stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. The stock had a trading volume of 210,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,380. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

