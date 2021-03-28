HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 13.7% Higher Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $579.47 million and approximately $765,384.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00002953 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00035403 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007702 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00015644 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

