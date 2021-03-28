Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 45.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.96 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

