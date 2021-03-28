Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 54,768 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,768 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSH opened at $55.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $323,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,124,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSH shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

