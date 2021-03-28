Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $137,000 Investment in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of comScore at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in comScore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in comScore by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in comScore by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 664,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 77.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Paul Livek acquired 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCOR opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

