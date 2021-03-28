Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 547 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 547 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $153.44 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

