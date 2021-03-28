Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,567 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NPO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NPO opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.