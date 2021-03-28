Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

NASDAQ ARKO opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16).

ARKO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.