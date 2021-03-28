Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $147,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,657.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.