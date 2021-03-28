Headinvest LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Public Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Public Storage by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

Public Storage stock opened at $244.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.94. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $246.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

