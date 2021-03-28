HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $34.11 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 466,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after acquiring an additional 59,030 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

