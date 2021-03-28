Head-To-Head Survey: Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24% Skillz N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Skillz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 0.30 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Skillz N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Skillz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty TripAdvisor and Skillz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 2 5 0 2.71

Skillz has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Skillz on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

