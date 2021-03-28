Head-To-Head Analysis: Ophectra Real Estate and Investments (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) versus Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Ophectra Real Estate and Investments (OTCMKTS:MTTCF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Ophectra Real Estate and Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 1 5 3 0 2.22 Ophectra Real Estate and Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.26%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ophectra Real Estate and Investments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Ophectra Real Estate and Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 456.19 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -7.78 Ophectra Real Estate and Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Ophectra Real Estate and Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -8,518.10% -78.17% -40.33% Ophectra Real Estate and Investments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Ophectra Real Estate and Investments on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its DNA medicines for HPV-associated precancers, including cervical, vulvar, and anal dysplasia; HPV-associated cancers, including head and neck, cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal; other HPV-associated disorders, such as recurrent respiratory papillomatosis; glioblastoma multiforme; prostate cancer; HIV; Ebola; Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS); Lassa fever; Zika virus; and the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus). Its partners and collaborators include ApolloBio Corp., AstraZeneca PLC or AstraZeneca, Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology Co., The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), GeneOne Life Science, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Plumbline Life Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Roche/Genentech, the University of Pennsylvania, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, and The Wistar Institute. The company also has an agreement with Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG to support investigational DNA vaccine INO-4800, which is currently in Phase I clinical testing for COVID-19; and a partnership with International Vaccine Institute and Seoul National University Hospital. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Company Profile

As of January 26, 2020, Ophectra Real Estate and Investments Ltd was acquired by MeaTech Ltd. in a reverse merger transaction. Meat-Tech 3D Ltd develops a 3D printing technology for edible meat tissue using cellular agriculture. It develops technologies, processes, and machines for cultivating, producing, and printing cultured meat. The company was formerly known as Ophectra Real Estate & Investments Ltd and changed its name to Meat-Tech 3D Ltd in October 2019. The company is based in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.