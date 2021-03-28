Head-To-Head Analysis: Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) vs. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Accuray alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accuray and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 3 0 2.75 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Accuray presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Accuray is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accuray and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 1.18 $3.83 million ($0.08) -60.75 UFP Technologies $198.38 million 1.94 $19.75 million $2.63 19.43

UFP Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of UFP Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of UFP Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 3.41% 4.33% 0.56% UFP Technologies 8.12% 8.94% 7.67%

Volatility & Risk

Accuray has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Accuray on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. Its CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. The company also offers the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. It markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through sales organizations, sales agents, and group purchasing organizations; and directly, as well as through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Asia, and South America to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.