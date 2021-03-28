Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Trading 6.6% Higher

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.30. 3,919 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 81,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $710.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.