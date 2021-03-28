Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “As the largest provider of electricity in Hawaii, Hawaiian Electric continues to make systematic investments in utility infrastructure development projects, adding new generation facilities, replacing aging infrastructure and restoring transmission. During 2021-2023, it intends to invest $1.2 billion per year. The company aims to reliably integrate an estimated total of 165,000 private solar systems by 2030. However, its balance sheet reflects weak solvency position for the company over the long run. Moreover, the stock’s unfavorable financial ratio indicates that it might face difficulty in paying off its debt. Hawaii’s tourism industry suffered dramatically due to travel restrictions on account of COVID-19 impacts, which have been hurting the company’s sales. In the past year, its shares have underperformed the industry.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HE. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of HE opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.34.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,760,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,873,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 193,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 136,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

