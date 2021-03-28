Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 68,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,066,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

