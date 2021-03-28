Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Lowered by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after acquiring an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 103,159 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,832,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 773,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.