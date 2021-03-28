HARD Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $120.43 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 28th. HARD Protocol has a total market cap of $120.43 million and approximately $30.32 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00004217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00057513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00228689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.66 or 0.00871546 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00051200 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00028771 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

