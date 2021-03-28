Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLMAF. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

HLMAF stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. Halma has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

