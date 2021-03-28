H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

H.I.G. Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.21. H.I.G. Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 260,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of H.I.G. Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

