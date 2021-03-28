H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) PT Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.71.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

