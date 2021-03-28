Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 74.3% in March

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:GURE remained flat at $$4.38 during midday trading on Friday. 13,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,917. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gulf Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

